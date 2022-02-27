Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,777 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Consolidated Edison worth $57,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

