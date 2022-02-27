Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,297,898 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vertiv worth $59,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,793,000 after acquiring an additional 644,921 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.