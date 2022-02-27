Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,876 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.00% of RenaissanceRe worth $64,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $153.63 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

