Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 315,440 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of Grifols worth $69,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

