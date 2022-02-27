National Asset Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

