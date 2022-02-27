Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,986,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,630,000 after buying an additional 145,414 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 474,841 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.54 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

