Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

