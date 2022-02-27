Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

