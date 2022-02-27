Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

