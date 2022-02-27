3,968 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 517.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,432,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

