Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 246 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock worth $18,501,815. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.