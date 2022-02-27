Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average of $191.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.