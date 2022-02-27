Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $1,224,529.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,830. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a P/E ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Lightwave Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.