NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.