PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $10.59. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 19,712 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
