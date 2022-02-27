Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 29,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.