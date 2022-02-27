Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.34

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.34 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.94). Billington shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 7,495 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.03. The company has a market cap of £34.92 million and a PE ratio of 21.95.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

