Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.34

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.34 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.94). Billington shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 7,495 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.03. The company has a market cap of £34.92 million and a PE ratio of 21.95.
About Billington (LON:BILN)
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.