Raymond James Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $24.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

