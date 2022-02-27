Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46.

Get Newmont alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.