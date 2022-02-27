Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $121.96 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.08.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

