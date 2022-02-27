Cowen Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $67.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.