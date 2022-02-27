Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of E2open Parent worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

