Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,348 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

NYSE NSTD opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.