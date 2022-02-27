Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Equal Weight

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

HMPT stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $485.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 202,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

