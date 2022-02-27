Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.09.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $256.65. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

