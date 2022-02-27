Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.09.
Shares of COIN stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $256.65. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54.
In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
