Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.