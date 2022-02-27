Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.83.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $178.54 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

