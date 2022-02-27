Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after acquiring an additional 311,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

