Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $238,000 Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

