Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,834 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 716.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

