Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.60%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
