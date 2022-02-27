Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

