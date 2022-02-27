OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

