Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.50 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $835,126.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.74 or 0.07115670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.52 or 0.99791876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

