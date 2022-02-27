LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.