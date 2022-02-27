Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 15,954 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NOV were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NOV by 54.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in NOV by 605.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.93 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

