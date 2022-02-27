Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Procore Technologies worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $157,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,989,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $24,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 2,752 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $168,917.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,060.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

