Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $20.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 58.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

