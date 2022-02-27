Prondzynski Heino Von Purchases 31,106 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $1.33 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 581.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 278,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 2,574.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 255,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.