Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

