Bradley J. Tandy Sells 807 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
