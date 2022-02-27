Bradley J. Tandy Sells 807 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

