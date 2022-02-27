Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 145 ($1.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £89.50 million and a PE ratio of 37.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.25. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 61.40, a current ratio of 94.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

