Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at SVB Leerink

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

