Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

NAT opened at $1.92 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 144,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 320,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

