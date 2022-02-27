E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.
SSP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.78.
In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
