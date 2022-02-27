E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

SSP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.78.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

