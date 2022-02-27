Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ECVT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

