Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.15-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of TPC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

