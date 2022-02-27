Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.26 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.