Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

