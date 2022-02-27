National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,297 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVD opened at $14.72 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

