Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,610 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 4.18% of Super Micro Computer worth $78,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 62,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 140.6% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 438,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

